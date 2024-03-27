Gov. DeWine announces 1 million fentanyl test strips distributed throughout Ohio

Drug overdoses have been on the rise nationwide, but Ohio is bucking the trend with a slight decrease, thanks in part to an initiative announced by Governor Mike DeWine.

The state has successfully distributed one million fentanyl test strips as part of its efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin, has been a significant contributor to overdose deaths. However, these test strips allow individuals to quickly determine if their drugs have been laced with this deadly substance.

"By providing access to fentanyl test strips, we empower individuals to make informed decisions and potentially avert tragic consequences associated with opioid use," said DeWine in a media release.

The initiative, launched in April 2023, is a collaborative effort between RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The strips have been distributed through county health departments, harm reduction organizations, law enforcement agencies, colleges, and local outreach programs, ensuring broad accessibility across the state.

Stephanie Shorts, a Project Coordinator at Metro Health Office of Opioid Safety, says this milestone is a significant achievement in harm reduction.

"Ten years ago, harm reduction services were stigmatized, but now we're breaking down those barriers," she said.

However, it's important to note that while these test strips provide valuable information, caution is still advised. Only a small sample of the drugs is tested, and other parts of the substance may still contain fentanyl.

This initiative aligns with Ohio's broader strategy, which includes widespread access to naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

In addition to the distribution of fentanyl test strips, Ohio has taken steps to make naloxone readily available. Cabinets containing free doses of naloxone have been installed on college campuses and rest areas statewide.