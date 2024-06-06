Governor DeWine cracks down on speeding in Ohio work zones

In a stern reminder to drivers, new statistics from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) highlight the urgent need for caution in work zones.

Since 2019, Ohio highways have seen 26,000 crashes. The message is clear: slow down when you see an orange cone or face hefty fines.

This caution comes during the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” a period notorious for a spike in fatal car crashes, coinciding with the height of road construction.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he has instructed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to intensify their patrols in work zones, targeting reckless driving. Infractions include speeding, distracted driving, and other behaviors that increase the risk of crashes.

Alex King, a construction worker killed on June 7, 2021, was remembered at Wednesday’s press conference. His mother urged drivers to exercise caution.

“All I can ask is that you please slow down, pay attention, put your phone down, and realize that these accidents happen in a split second," Dana King said. "One small distraction can cause a lifetime of devastation. You never think it can happen to you until it happens to you.”

Currently, Ohio has 500 active road construction zones, with about 950 additional projects planned by the end of the summer.