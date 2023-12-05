Governor DeWine launches the Governor’s Merit Scholarship Program

In an effort to increase the number of high school students who remain in Ohio for college, Governor Mike DeWine has launched the Governor's Merit Scholarship Program.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, the program is a collaboration with the Ohio Department of Higher Education and is open to Ohio graduating seniors in the top 5% of their class in the Class of 2024.

“With so many world-class higher education institutions in Ohio, we want to encourage all students to stay in-state as they continue their education and transition into careers,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is truly the heart of opportunity, and we want all Ohioans to find the path that is right for them, right here at home.”

The scholarship is renewable for four years of full-time instruction, provides up to $5,000 per year and may used at any public or private nonprofit college or university in Ohio.

Find information on eligibility and how to apply, here.

