Grab your dancing shoes, Monday is Dyngus Day

It's a day to celebrate polish culture and unwind after Lenten season.
Posted

CLEVELAND — Monday is a day to celebrate Polish culture and unwind after the Lenten season.

Cleveland's annual Dyngus Day kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the Gordon Square Arts District. There will be Polka dancing from Detroit Avenue to West 58th Street.

The event also features a pierogi eating contest, the crowning of Miss. Dyngus Day and live entertainment. This all-day celebration is a combination of tradition, culture, and community spirit.

"On Dyngus Day, the whole community in Northeast, Ohio turn into a Polish celebration. Leading back to what they do over in Europe, just getting through Lent and Spring breaks, it's just a good day to get out of the community," said Adam Roggenburk, President of Heritage Productions.

for more information on tickets.

