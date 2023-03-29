'Grandfather the citizens...don't reject them'; Euclid Beach mobile homeowners deliver petition

News 5 has been following the residents of the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park for a few years now as they fight to keep their homes. Tuesday the fight continued as homeowners rallied and took their signed petitions to the owners of their land, the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, a non-profit.

The non-profit purchased the 26-acre along Lake Erie and announced that the land would be turned into a park to then be turned over to the Metro Parks. Residents were told they'll have to move by Sept. 2024.

At the beginning of March, homeowners collected signatures to petition the conservancy to consider a compromise plan that would allow the mobile homes and park to coincide.

On Tuesday, News 5 was there as the Euclid Beach Tenants Union rallied outside the conservancy office and delivered the petition calling for negotiations for the future of the mobile home community.

"You grandfather the citizens and the residents of the Euclid Beach Mobile Community into this green space expansion project, you don’t reject them," said United Residents of Euclid Beach member Anthony Beard.

The Western Reserve Land Conservancy has not responded to our request for a comment on today's petition delivery.

Earlier this month News 5 was told it plans to manage the development with compassion and respect for homeowners, who should expect to receive fair market value for their homes, and reimbursement for their moving expenses.

