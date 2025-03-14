'Guardian to the community': Elyria officer honored 15 years after line of duty death

ELYRIA, Ohio — Saturday marks 15 years since Elyria Police Officer James Kerstetter was killed in the line of duty. Friday, the community there paid tribute to the fallen hero.

“Many things have changed in our community, in our department and even in the world in the past 15 years,” Interim Elyria Police Chief Michael Groomes said to begin the 15th anniversary memorial.

Kerstetter’s family stood before the crowd of uniformed officers and other supporters. Two of his three daughters were in attendance, along with his 1.5 year old grandson named after the late officer.

News 5 Family of Officer James Kerstetter

“This is like the turning point where I’ve lived my life longer without my dad than with him,” Kerstetter’s middle daughter Shelby Constantino told News 5. “There’s heartbreak in the big things because he would’ve been an awesome grandpa. He would’ve loved to see everybody graduate. It’s always bittersweet.”

While his family reflected on missed milestones and life changes over a decade and a half, many noted the tragedy seemed far more recent.

“It is difficult to believe that 15 years have passed since Jimmy lost his life in the line of duty,” said Capt. James Welsh.

On March 15, 2010, Kerstetter was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home on Elyria’s southside. His life and service have been remembered in formal ceremonies. His name is etched in a stone memorial near the police station and emblazoned on a street named in his honor.

News 5 Officer James Kerstetter

“Their promise is to never forget. And we’ve seen department turnover and everybody still shows up - people that worked with my dad show up, the current officers that never worked with him or knew him respect him and respect this day and our family,” said Constantino. “We say it every year and we cannot put it into words how grateful we are.”

His daughter recalled the loving father who would come home after an overnight shift and make his children breakfast.

“Back when he was getting me up for school at 13 years old, I was really irritated when he’d come home and have such a great attitude. But I now realize - after some of the things he saw - that was probably very hard to do,” she said.

His former coworkers remembered the training officer who mentored many younger recruits and led by example.

“He resembled everything a police officer should be – not an enforcer of the law, but a guardian to the community. And people loved him for that,” Capt. Welsh said. “Officers often say they get into police work to help people. But he truly meant it.”

Others who didn’t know Kerstetter on a personal level said they were touched by compassion in daily interactions.

“He had done so much for the city of Elyria, in regards to his caring, his loving of the people. It just broke my heart, absolutely broke my heart,” said Mary Panter.

She showed News 5 the lot on Highland Court where her family’s house once stood. This week also marks 15 years since the Elyria resident lost the home to a fire.

“They determined it was gasoline - basically from the attic to the basement. And it just went up in a ball of flames. Literally, it just engulfed the house,” she explained about the fire investigators ruled arson.

Another suspicious fire at the property had temporarily displaced the family. They were staying in a rental house across town when the home caught fire on March 9, 2010. When they arrived at the scene, the house was burned to the ground and a fallen TV tower had trapped the next-door neighbors.

News 5 A fire on Highland Ct in Elyria on March 9, 2010.

Officer Kerstetter and other Elyria Police officers helped the family, including several small children and an infant, escape safely.

“They went above and beyond their call of duty that night for us. They held us, they let us cry, they told us it was going to be okay. Officer Kerstetter personally said we’ll get through this,” recalled Panter.

Kerstetter was killed days later on the same night the first responders were honored at Elyria City Hall for their heroics.

“They actually told us when we were there that Officer Kerstetter wasn’t able to be there because he was on duty. And then we found out the next morning that he had been ambushed,” Panter said. “We cried because he did a lot for our family that night. And we’ll never forget it.”

Many at Friday’s memorial also pledged never to forget Officer Kerstetter, his sacrifice and his character.

“We’re just so grateful that year after year the volume of people that are coming out is just a testament to the man that he was and the respect that he so rightfully deserves,” said his youngest daughter Bailey Kerstetter.

An annual 5K run and family fun walk pay tribute to Kerstetter near the fallen officer’s birthday. It’s typically held on Kerstetter Way near the police department on the second weekend in July.

Find more details as the event approaches by clicking here.