Guardians acquire RHP Carlos Hernández from Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández from the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, according to the Guardians.

The 28-year-old spent the season split between Detroit and Philadelphia. He posted a 1-0 record with a 6.69 ERA (27ER/36.1IP) across 36 appearances.

Hernández spent 6 seasons in the league with three different teams—the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers. His record totals to 8-19 with a 5.17 ERA (168ER/292.2IP) over 186 games, starting 25 of them. Detroit designated the pitcher for assignment on July 24.

The 6-4, 225-pound right-hander started his career with the Royals with five seasons in Kansas City at the Minor League Level. Hernández was then claimed off waivers by the Phillies in March and was later claimed by Detroit in June.