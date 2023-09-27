Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guardians faced off against Reds in ‘Battle of Ohio Chess Match’

Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, an avid chess player, faces off against Cincinnati Reds right fielder and formal Guardian Will Benson in the “Battle of Ohio Chess Match” at Progressive Field Tuesday.
Posted at 12:14 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 00:14:09-04

Cleveland baseball fans are well aware of what Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan is capable of but it's one of his other passions that took center stage Tuesday.

Kwan, an avid chess player, faced off against Cincinnati Reds right fielder and former Guardian Will Benson in the “Battle of Ohio Chess Match” at Progressive Field.

Before Tuesday's game, players from both teams participated in chess matches right inside the dugout.

The event was part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's "Chess Club Day." Players from both the Reds and the Guardians also faced off against nationally ranked students from the John Marshall Chess Club team.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.