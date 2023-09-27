Guardians faced off against Reds in ‘Battle of Ohio Chess Match’

Cleveland baseball fans are well aware of what Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan is capable of but it's one of his other passions that took center stage Tuesday.

Kwan, an avid chess player, faced off against Cincinnati Reds right fielder and former Guardian Will Benson in the “Battle of Ohio Chess Match” at Progressive Field.

Before Tuesday's game, players from both teams participated in chess matches right inside the dugout.

The event was part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's "Chess Club Day." Players from both the Reds and the Guardians also faced off against nationally ranked students from the John Marshall Chess Club team.