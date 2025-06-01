Hale Farm & Village opens for summer season with hands-on history experience

BATH, Ohio — Hale Farm & Village has officially opened its gates for the summer, offering visitors a chance to step back in time and experience life in 19th-century Northeast Ohio.

Operated by the Western Reserve Historical Society, the 32-acre living history museum features historic structures, costumed interpreters, and hands-on demonstrations of traditional crafts.

Guests can explore what daily life was like in the Western Reserve, interact with heritage farm animals, and participate in immersive activities designed to bring history to life.

The museum is located in Bath Township and will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Saturday, May 31.

Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 2, Western Reserve Historical Society members, and active military personnel receive free admission.

More information can be found on the Western Reserve Historical Society’s website.