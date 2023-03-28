Haslams 'committed' to helping the city of Cleveland upgrade FirstEnergy Stadium

In the NFL Annual Meetings Monday, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam shared that they remain committed to renovating FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a news release from the team.

"Cleveland would benefit tremendously from the development of the waterfront," Jimmy Haslam said. "Having the stadium down there seems to be in everybody's best interest, so we're committed to redoing the stadium. In all likelihood, it's not going to have a dome, but it'll be a substantial remodel of the existing facility, and we're probably three, four, five years away from that happening."

The Haslams have remained in communication with Mayor Justin Bibb to support the city's plans to upgrade the waterfront between Lake Erie and Downtown.

"I think we're just going to support the mayor and their plan," Dee Haslam said, "and I think whatever they ask us to do, we will. We'll be willing to help out in any way we can."

While enthusiastic about the waterfront transformation, no details were given on how the upgrades will be paid for.

News 5's Joe Pagonakis spoke to Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin earlier this month in regard to how a project of this magnitude would be funded but said it was too early to discuss how Northeast Ohio taxpayers would help pay for stadium improvements.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns confirm starting internal discussions on stadium renovations

Cleveland Browns confirm starting internal discussions on stadium renovations

We reached out to the mayor's administration but did not receive a response.

News 5 spoke with Ward 8 Cleveland Councilman Michael Polensek, and he had thoughts on who should pay for a stadium renovation: Browns fans.

“Let the people who go to the Browns games pay, let it be added onto their tickets, let there be an addendum to the tickets," Polensek said. "If you want to go the Browns game you pay the additional money.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.