Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Have questions about scams? Help is just a phone call away.

News 5 has a phone bank open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FS Consumer Protection Week PHONE BANK 2025.png
News 5 Cleveland
FS Consumer Protection Week PHONE BANK 2025.png
Posted
and last updated

It's consumer protection week and help is just a phone call away.

If you have concerns about scams, identity theft or reporting fraud, call 216-241-7678 to speak to a team of consumer experts.

You can call anytime between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to have your questions answered by experts from the Better Business Bureau, Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, Federal Trade Commission, Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol.

During National Consumer Protection Week, our consumer team is trying to help you stay one step ahead of scammers by highlighting some of the top strategies they use to steal your personal information or hard-earned money.

Consumer Protection Week: How to avoid imposter scams

RELATED: How to avoid imposter scams

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.