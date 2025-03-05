Have questions about scams? Help is just a phone call away.

It's consumer protection week and help is just a phone call away.

If you have concerns about scams, identity theft or reporting fraud, call 216-241-7678 to speak to a team of consumer experts.

You can call anytime between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to have your questions answered by experts from the Better Business Bureau, Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, Federal Trade Commission, Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol.

During National Consumer Protection Week, our consumer team is trying to help you stay one step ahead of scammers by highlighting some of the top strategies they use to steal your personal information or hard-earned money.

Consumer Protection Week: How to avoid imposter scams

