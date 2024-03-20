Have you seen this man who shot at a car with an AK-47 in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a man who was captured on surveillance video shooting at a car with an AK-47 on March 10.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of West 130th Street on the border of the city's Westpark and Bellaire-Puritas neighborhoods.

According to police, the man shot at a vehicle that had someone inside it and someone standing outside. A photograph from the video shows the man holding what appears to be an AK-47.

Cleveland Police

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Kosko at 216-623-2529 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.