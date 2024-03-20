Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Have you seen this man who shot at a car with an AK-47 in Cleveland?

Cleveland AK47 felonious assault.jpg
Cleveland Police
Cleveland AK47 felonious assault.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 10:32:15-04

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a man who was captured on surveillance video shooting at a car with an AK-47 on March 10.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of West 130th Street on the border of the city's Westpark and Bellaire-Puritas neighborhoods.

According to police, the man shot at a vehicle that had someone inside it and someone standing outside. A photograph from the video shows the man holding what appears to be an AK-47.

Cleveland AK47 felonious assault.jpg

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Kosko at 216-623-2529 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through