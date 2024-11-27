He may be a turkey, but 'Gob Gob' is a valued team member at Lorain County 911

ELYRIA, Ohio — Thanksgiving is not traditionally a friendly time for a turkey. But one tom will likely spend his holiday with friends at Lorain County 911.

“He’s usually here every morning, greets our employees at every shift change,” said Lorain County 911 director Rob Berner.

Administrative assistant Michelle Brody added, “We love having him here. He never leaves. He’s our mascot.”

Almost three years ago, the large turkey began appearing near the woods outside of the dispatch center, helping himself to feed meant for other wildlife.

“We have deer, we have squirrels, we have groundhogs, we have turkeys,” Berner explained.

The deputy director nicknamed the bird “Leroy,” but most others call him “Gob Gob.” He’s become a frequent visitor and increasingly comfortable with human interactions.

“He literally will strut and he’s just all puffed out and he’s beautiful,” said Brody. “He’s absolutely beautiful.”

Berner laughed, “He puts his feathers up when he’s trying to be the king, I guess.”

Earlier this year, a dispatcher created a Facebook page for the turkey called “Gob Gob and His Amazing Forest Friends at 9-1-1.” Photos and videos highlight his adventures and appearances from other wildlife visitors.

Gob Gob, in particular, raises eyebrows and prompts jokes from human visitors.

“Everybody’s the same. They’ll say, ‘Did you know there’s a big turkey out there?’” said Brody.

“I had a sheriff come in yesterday and he said, ‘Ok who ordered the turkey? It’s a little raw.’”

The bird also brings unexpected levity to a stressful job.

“I think he does boost morale,” Berner said.

Brody added, “With what our dispatchers deal with, it’s good for them to have that.”

Though Gob Gob is a welcome sight, 911 employees urge visitors to respect the turkey’s space and respect all of the wildlife.