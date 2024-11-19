Heading to Florida? You can fly Allegiant out of Akron-Canton Airport to Jacksonville or Destin next year

The Allegiant Travel Company is adding two Florida destinations to its flights out of the Akron-Canton Airport starting next year.

Starting May 23, travelers can fly to Jacksonville with one-way tickets starting at $59. On May 23, travelers can fly to Destin/Fort Walton Beach with one-way tickets also costing $59.

"We’re excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we’re making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories. Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly. Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers.”