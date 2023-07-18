Healing through Hearing: Sound therapy classes provide a midday break for Tri-C staff

Growing up, the sounds surrounding Saterra Davis reflected the stress she saw in the streets.

"I was raised in East Cleveland. I grew up in East Cleveland. It's rough. People are fighting. People are mad. And I was like that," said Davis.

Davis says the lifestyle was not healthy for her and her anxiety.

So in 2019, she got into yoga and became a certified teacher but what really caught her eye were the crystal bowls sitting in her instructor's studio.

Each bowl balances different parts of our mind, body and soul.

"It relaxes, it reduces anxiety, depression, stress, it increases focus, and it also allows you to have a better quality sleep," said Davis.

Now, Davis is sharing her serenity with staff members at Cuyahoga Community College. She rotates between Tri-C campuses giving employees a midday break.

"It's just very relaxing. It really gives me a chance to sort of decompress and get away from the office for a little bit," said Associate Dean of Health Careers and Sciences Miria Batig.

Not only do the classes create a space for peace and quiet, but it also provides healing.

"I had a girl whose dog for years had passed away and she was just really sad about it. And in that moment her dog came and visited her and when she came out she was like emotional but happy," said Davis.

