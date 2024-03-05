Suspect in custody following heavy police presence on Manhattan Circle in Brunswick

Brunswick Police arrested a suspect Monday night following a situation involving heavy police activity in the 4200 block of Manhattan Circle.

According to the department, residents in the area had been asked to stay in their homes and everyone else to avoid the area.

Around 9:40 p.m., authorities said that a suspect had surrendered to officers.

*** UPDATE: 9:40pm ***

Suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. Residents will be able to return to their residences within next 15-20 minutes. Thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/hKp6dO708L — Brunswick Police (@BrunswickPolice) March 5, 2024

It's unclear at this time what prompted police to descend on the area or what the suspect is charged with.

Earlier, everyone else was asked to avoid the area, police said.

Heavy police activity continues in the 4200 block of Manhattan Circle. If you reside in any of the apartments or residences shown in this photo, please stay inside. Follow us on our social media as we will advise when the situation is over and it is safe to return to your homes pic.twitter.com/SvPhqEXe3h — Brunswick Police (@BrunswickPolice) March 5, 2024

The police department hasn't provided any other information about the situation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.