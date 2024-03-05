Watch Now
Suspect in custody following heavy police presence on Manhattan Circle in Brunswick

Posted at 9:31 PM, Mar 04, 2024
Brunswick Police arrested a suspect Monday night following a situation involving heavy police activity in the 4200 block of Manhattan Circle.

According to the department, residents in the area had been asked to stay in their homes and everyone else to avoid the area.

Around 9:40 p.m., authorities said that a suspect had surrendered to officers.

It's unclear at this time what prompted police to descend on the area or what the suspect is charged with.

Earlier, everyone else was asked to avoid the area, police said.

The police department hasn't provided any other information about the situation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

