Heavy storm in Massillon catches residents by surprise

MASSILLON, Ohio — On Monday, News 5 visited the Massillon area to see the aftermath of a storm.

Thankfully, everyone is okay. But one couple says it caught them by surprise.

“All the kids got out of the pool and then we were all walking up to the deck and then boom. The wind just hit,” said Lindie Otto.

Lindie Otto and her husband Larry told News 5 they’ve been living at their Massillon home for more than 40 years, and they said they’ve never experienced a strong storm like the one that came through Monday afternoon.

“I couldn’t even hold my back door open, and I couldn’t get it closed. I mean the wind took it and I couldn’t get it closed,” said Lindie.

Besides a fallen tree on 17th Street Southwest, Lindie said the storm didn’t damage their home or neighborhood too much.

“I didn’t even hear that. We were in the back, so I couldn’t hear what was going on out here,” said Lindie.

The storm did pass through other parts of Massillon and the surrounding area, where News 5 saw fallen trees on the ground and on top of power lines.

News 5 even saw crews working on this tree where the bark split open as a result of Monday’s storm.

“Our little four-year-old, she was terrified. She had towels over her head and everything. She was scared,” said Lindie.

Meanwhile, Northeast Ohio communities like Ravenna also experienced heavy storms, where pictures show fallen trees off Chestnut Road.

But similar to the Ottos' experience in Massillon, nothing too severe.

“Yes, thank the Lord,” said Lindie.

From the neighbors News 5 spoke to, they all said they still have power on in their homes, which they said is a good thing.