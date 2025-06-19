Help is needed at the Lorain County Dog Kennel

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County Dog Kennel is at maximum capacity and in need of adoptions to prevent the situation from worsening.

“$106, you can walk away with a new forever friend,” said Lorain County Dog Warden, Andy Laubenthal. "That will give you a dog license, that will give you a collar and a leash. That will give you a spay or neuter that’s necessary and get you on your way with basic vaccinations as well."

While Laubenthal said he’s looking forward to their new addition which will provide more room, he said it’ll be some time before he and his staff feel this relief, so he said it’s been challenging.

“We are at maximum capacity today. We are normally very high, and we will continue to be throughout the summer, very high. But today, we’re at maximum,” said Laubenthal. “All resources are being pushed. I’m thankful we have such a strong volunteer group that supports us and good county commissioners that give us the backing that we need.”

Laubenthal said he’s not sure why their adoption rates have been down.

But he said if people don’t come in to adopt soon, their situation could get worse now that the kennel is all out of room, and some of the shelter’s larger dogs are in smaller cages.

“The reality is, is that we haven’t euthanize a dog for capacity, due to capacity, for more than 10 years, and we don’t, and we won’t do that. But what people have to understand is that we don’t have a wide selection of cages here,” said Laubenthal.

Laubenthal and Friends of Lorain County Dog Kennel President, Tori Mittler, are asking the community to step up by adopting or even purchasing a dog license.

“When you have a lot of dogs in a shelter environment, they can get stressed out, they can get sick,” said Mittler. “The stress on the dogs is not good, so we need adoptions. We need owners to come forward for their dogs.”

If you can’t adopt a furry friend, there are other ways you can support by simply donating here.