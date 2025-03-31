Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Help name two Metroparks K-9 puppies

You'll have to make a donation to cast your vote
Untitled design (51).jpg
Cleveland Metroparks Police
Untitled design (51).jpg
Posted

Have you ever wanted to help name a police K-9? Well, Cleveland Metroparks Police has an opportunity for you.

Meptroparks Police added two new puppies to the team. The two have begun their training and are specializing in narcotics. But before they can join the force, they need names.

For the next two weeks, you can donate and support these pairs of names:

  • Ike and Sig
  • Drago and Mako
  • Zero and Tango

All of the proceeds will go toward the puppies and their training equipment.
Names will be picked on April 14.

Click here if you would like to vote.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.