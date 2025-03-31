Help name two Metroparks K-9 puppies

Have you ever wanted to help name a police K-9? Well, Cleveland Metroparks Police has an opportunity for you.

Meptroparks Police added two new puppies to the team. The two have begun their training and are specializing in narcotics. But before they can join the force, they need names.

For the next two weeks, you can donate and support these pairs of names:



Ike and Sig

Drago and Mako

Zero and Tango

All of the proceeds will go toward the puppies and their training equipment.

Names will be picked on April 14.

Click here if you would like to vote.