Help Ohio beat Michigan in an unclaimed funds competition, and maybe get money you didn't know you had

The rivalry between Ohio and Michigan is intense on and off the football field, and there’s a friendly competition that could result in Ohioans getting money they didn’t even know they had.

Our state is currently competing with that state up north to see who can find and claim the most in forgotten funds.

The Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds currently has nearly $4 billion in unclaimed funds just waiting to be recovered.

These funds can come from various sources, like checking and savings accounts, dividends, stocks and bonds, uncashed checks, uncashed life insurance policies, and even overpayments.

“So the Michigan-Ohio state game is Nov. 25 is when this particular competition ends, however, you can search any time you want, all year long, multiple times,and we encourage that,” said Susie Wagner, outreach administrator for the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds.

That's why the state says doing a quick online search can be worth it to see if you, your friends, or your family members have any unclaimed funds.

The contest runs up until the day of the game, which is next Saturday, Nov. 25.

You can search for unclaimed funds in Ohio here or nationwide at MissingMoney.com.