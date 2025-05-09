Here are some delicious deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

It's Teacher Appreciation Week—a time to celebrate teachers for their dedication and hard work.

So, here are some local restaurants that offer discounts for teachers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Teachers and school staff with a valid ID can receive 20% off their purchase. The offer applies to dine-in, carry-out and call-in orders.

Chipotle

Through May 12, teachers and healthcare workers can sign up here for a chance to win a free burrito bowl. Winners will be selected randomly, and they must verify their identity through ID within 48 hours to claim their prize.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The bagel company is offering 20% off all gift card purchases online.

Golden Corral

Teachers can enjoy 20% off a buffet purchase at participating locations by showing a valid school ID at checkout.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers can treat themselves with a special in-store offer: buy one classic cookie and get one free! Just show a valid school ID or work badge to redeem. Offer excludes limited-time flavors.

Logan's Roadhouse

Teachers who show a valid ID will receive 20% off an entrée through May 12.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is showing love to educators with special discounted rates. Reach out to your local Smoothie King to get the details and sip on the savings.