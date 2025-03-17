Here are the teams coming to Cleveland for the 1st, 2nd round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway, and several teams will compete in the first and second rounds in Cleveland.

Here is a list of the teams that will play at Rocket Arena on March 21-23 for first and second round games:

First Round

East



Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Saint Mary's Gaels 3:15 p.m.

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 12:40 p.m.

South



Bryant Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans, 10 p.m.

New Mexico Lobos vs. Marquette Golden Eagles, 7:25 p.m.

Doors will open 1.5 hours before the first game.

The second round of the tournament will begin March 23.

On March 20, Rocket Arena will be hosting free open practices for each team, and fans can attend. Parking will also be free at venue-controlled lots.

Open Practices:

Doors will open at 10 a.m.



Robert Morris | 11-11:40 a.m.

Alabama | 11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Vanderbilt | 12:30-1:10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s | 1:15-1:55 p.m.

New Mexico | 2-2:40 p.m.

Marquette | 2:45-3:25 p.m.

Bryant | 3:30-4:10 p.m.

Michigan St. | 4:15-4:55 p.m.