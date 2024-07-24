Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here is your 2024 guide to Northeast Ohio county fairs

ferris wheel
Storyblocks
ferris wheel
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 24, 2024

It's that time of year again! Get ready to enjoy delicious food, fun games and entertainment at a Northeast Ohio fair. Check out this list to see which counties are sharing the fun.

SUMMIT COUNTY
July 23 - 28
Highlights:

  • Oma Motorcross July 23
  • High Steel Rodeo July 28
  • Each day ends with a dance party!

CLICK HERE to discover more.

LAKE COUNTY
July 23 - 28
Highlights

  • Opening Day Parade July 23
  • Moto-X Racing July 25
  • KOI Drag Racing July 26

MEDINA COUNTY
July 29 - Aug. 4
Highlights:
Each day is designated for a certain group:

  • July 29 (Veterans Day)
  • July 30 (Sr. Citizens Day)
  • July 31 (Kids Day)
  • Aug. 1 (Western Day)
  • Aug. 2 (Heritage Day)
  • Aug. 3 (Corporate Day)
  • Aug. 4 (First Responders Day)

CLICK HERE to find out more

RICHLAND COUNTY
Aug. 4 - 10
Highlights:

  • Harness Racing - Grandstand Aug. 4
  • Fireworks Aug. 10

Find more information HERE!

HOLMES COUNTY
Aug. 5 - 10
Highlights:

  • Full Rodeo Aug. 5
  • Demolition Derby Aug. 10

CLICK HERE to see more information.

ASHTABULA COUNTY
Aug. 6 - 11
Highlights:

  • Kids 5 and under are free to the grounds and grandstand
  • Derbydog Demo Derby Aug. 6
  • High Steel Rodeo Productions Aug. 9
  • Truck Show Aug. 11

Find more information HERE.

ERIE COUNTY
Aug. 5 - 11
Highlights:

  • Garden Tractor Pull - Grandstands Aug. 5
  • Dialed Action BMX Bike Show Aug. 7
  • Demolition Derby Aug. 10

CLICK HERE for more information!

CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Aug. 6 - 11
Highlights:

  • Blaze Amaze Fire Show by Jason D'Vaude every day!
  • Twilight dance party Aug. 9 - 11
  • Elvis Tribute with Brian Brenner every day!

Find more informationHERE!

HURON COUNTY
Aug. 12 - 17
Highlights:

  • General gate admission is free for kids under three feet tall. (EXCLUDES RIDES)
  • Pony Pull Contest and a Rodeo Aug. 14
  • Demo Derby Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to discover more information.

LORAIN COUNTY
Aug. 18 - 25
Highlights:

  • Kids Day Aug. 21
  • Senior citizens are free all day on Aug. 22
  • Combined Derby and pick-up truck derby

For more events, CLICK HERE.

PORTAGE COUNTY
Aug. 20 - 25
Highlights:

  • The Akron Cover Band performs on opening day
  • Free horse pulling contest Aug. 24
  • Rough truck contest Aug. 25

Find more information HERE!

STARK COUNTY
Aug. 27 - Sept. 2
Highlights:

  • Night Ranger performing Aug. 28
  • Truck and Tractor pulls Aug. 30 - 31
  • DerbyDog Demolition Derby Sept. 1 - 2

CLICK HEREto find out more.

MAHONING COUNTY
Aug. 28 - Sept. 2
Highlights:

  • Brantley Gilbert performing Sept. 1
  • Daughtry, Buckcherry and Hinder performing Sept. 2

For tickets and more, CLICK HERE!

GEAUGA COUNTY
Aug. 29 - Sept. 2
Highlights:

  • Chicken flying contest Aug. 29
  • Harness horse racing with parimutuel betting Aug. 30
  • Chris Higbee's free country music show

To find out more activities, CLICK HERE!

WAYNE COUNTY
Sept. 7 - 12
Highlights:

  • Children 6 and under are FREE
  • Veterans FREE with ID Sept 10
  • Senior Citizens (65+) FREE with ID Sept. 11
  • Grandstand events every day

CLICK HERE for more information.

ASHLAND COUNTY
Sept. 15 - 21
Highlights:

  • OSTPA Tractor Pull Sept.15
  • Harness Racing Pari Mutual Sept. 16
  • Rodeo Sept. 18
  • Motorcross Sept. 19

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY
Sept. 16 - 22
Highlights:

  • Rafter M Rodeo Sept. 16
  • Band-O-Rama Sept. 17
  • Trucks and Treats Sept. 19

For more information on tickets and events, CLICK HERE.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through