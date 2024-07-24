Here is your 2024 guide to Northeast Ohio county fairs

It's that time of year again! Get ready to enjoy delicious food, fun games and entertainment at a Northeast Ohio fair. Check out this list to see which counties are sharing the fun.
SUMMIT COUNTY
July 23 - 28
Highlights:
- Oma Motorcross July 23
- High Steel Rodeo July 28
- Each day ends with a dance party!
LAKE COUNTY
July 23 - 28
Highlights
- Opening Day Parade July 23
- Moto-X Racing July 25
- KOI Drag Racing July 26
MEDINA COUNTY
July 29 - Aug. 4
Highlights:
Each day is designated for a certain group:
- July 29 (Veterans Day)
- July 30 (Sr. Citizens Day)
- July 31 (Kids Day)
- Aug. 1 (Western Day)
- Aug. 2 (Heritage Day)
- Aug. 3 (Corporate Day)
- Aug. 4 (First Responders Day)
RICHLAND COUNTY
Aug. 4 - 10
Highlights:
- Harness Racing - Grandstand Aug. 4
- Fireworks Aug. 10
HOLMES COUNTY
Aug. 5 - 10
Highlights:
- Full Rodeo Aug. 5
- Demolition Derby Aug. 10
ASHTABULA COUNTY
Aug. 6 - 11
Highlights:
- Kids 5 and under are free to the grounds and grandstand
- Derbydog Demo Derby Aug. 6
- High Steel Rodeo Productions Aug. 9
- Truck Show Aug. 11
ERIE COUNTY
Aug. 5 - 11
Highlights:
- Garden Tractor Pull - Grandstands Aug. 5
- Dialed Action BMX Bike Show Aug. 7
- Demolition Derby Aug. 10
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Aug. 6 - 11
Highlights:
- Blaze Amaze Fire Show by Jason D'Vaude every day!
- Twilight dance party Aug. 9 - 11
- Elvis Tribute with Brian Brenner every day!
HURON COUNTY
Aug. 12 - 17
Highlights:
- General gate admission is free for kids under three feet tall. (EXCLUDES RIDES)
- Pony Pull Contest and a Rodeo Aug. 14
- Demo Derby Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
LORAIN COUNTY
Aug. 18 - 25
Highlights:
- Kids Day Aug. 21
- Senior citizens are free all day on Aug. 22
- Combined Derby and pick-up truck derby
PORTAGE COUNTY
Aug. 20 - 25
Highlights:
- The Akron Cover Band performs on opening day
- Free horse pulling contest Aug. 24
- Rough truck contest Aug. 25
STARK COUNTY
Aug. 27 - Sept. 2
Highlights:
- Night Ranger performing Aug. 28
- Truck and Tractor pulls Aug. 30 - 31
- DerbyDog Demolition Derby Sept. 1 - 2
MAHONING COUNTY
Aug. 28 - Sept. 2
Highlights:
- Brantley Gilbert performing Sept. 1
- Daughtry, Buckcherry and Hinder performing Sept. 2
GEAUGA COUNTY
Aug. 29 - Sept. 2
Highlights:
- Chicken flying contest Aug. 29
- Harness horse racing with parimutuel betting Aug. 30
- Chris Higbee's free country music show
WAYNE COUNTY
Sept. 7 - 12
Highlights:
- Children 6 and under are FREE
- Veterans FREE with ID Sept 10
- Senior Citizens (65+) FREE with ID Sept. 11
- Grandstand events every day
ASHLAND COUNTY
Sept. 15 - 21
Highlights:
- OSTPA Tractor Pull Sept.15
- Harness Racing Pari Mutual Sept. 16
- Rodeo Sept. 18
- Motorcross Sept. 19
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY
Sept. 16 - 22
Highlights:
- Rafter M Rodeo Sept. 16
- Band-O-Rama Sept. 17
- Trucks and Treats Sept. 19
