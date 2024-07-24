Here is your 2024 guide to Northeast Ohio county fairs

It's that time of year again! Get ready to enjoy delicious food, fun games and entertainment at a Northeast Ohio fair. Check out this list to see which counties are sharing the fun.

SUMMIT COUNTY

July 23 - 28

Highlights:



Oma Motorcross July 23

High Steel Rodeo July 28

Each day ends with a dance party!

CLICK HERE to discover more.

LAKE COUNTY

July 23 - 28

Highlights



Opening Day Parade July 23

Moto-X Racing July 25

KOI Drag Racing July 26

MEDINA COUNTY

July 29 - Aug. 4

Highlights:

Each day is designated for a certain group:



July 29 (Veterans Day)

July 30 (Sr. Citizens Day)

July 31 (Kids Day)

Aug. 1 (Western Day)

Aug. 2 (Heritage Day)

Aug. 3 (Corporate Day)

Aug. 4 (First Responders Day)

CLICK HERE to find out more

RICHLAND COUNTY

Aug. 4 - 10

Highlights:



Harness Racing - Grandstand Aug. 4

Fireworks Aug. 10

Find more information HERE!

HOLMES COUNTY

Aug. 5 - 10

Highlights:



Full Rodeo Aug. 5

Demolition Derby Aug. 10

CLICK HERE to see more information.

ASHTABULA COUNTY

Aug. 6 - 11

Highlights:



Kids 5 and under are free to the grounds and grandstand

Derbydog Demo Derby Aug. 6

High Steel Rodeo Productions Aug. 9

Truck Show Aug. 11

Find more information HERE.

ERIE COUNTY

Aug. 5 - 11

Highlights:



Garden Tractor Pull - Grandstands Aug. 5

Dialed Action BMX Bike Show Aug. 7

Demolition Derby Aug. 10

CLICK HERE for more information!

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Aug. 6 - 11

Highlights:



Blaze Amaze Fire Show by Jason D'Vaude every day!

Twilight dance party Aug. 9 - 11

Elvis Tribute with Brian Brenner every day!

Find more informationHERE!

HURON COUNTY

Aug. 12 - 17

Highlights:



General gate admission is free for kids under three feet tall. (EXCLUDES RIDES)

Pony Pull Contest and a Rodeo Aug. 14

Demo Derby Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to discover more information.

LORAIN COUNTY

Aug. 18 - 25

Highlights:



Kids Day Aug. 21

Senior citizens are free all day on Aug. 22

Combined Derby and pick-up truck derby

For more events, CLICK HERE.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Aug. 20 - 25

Highlights:



The Akron Cover Band performs on opening day

Free horse pulling contest Aug. 24

Rough truck contest Aug. 25

Find more information HERE!

STARK COUNTY

Aug. 27 - Sept. 2

Highlights:



Night Ranger performing Aug. 28

Truck and Tractor pulls Aug. 30 - 31

DerbyDog Demolition Derby Sept. 1 - 2

CLICK HEREto find out more.

MAHONING COUNTY

Aug. 28 - Sept. 2

Highlights:



Brantley Gilbert performing Sept. 1

Daughtry, Buckcherry and Hinder performing Sept. 2

For tickets and more, CLICK HERE!

GEAUGA COUNTY

Aug. 29 - Sept. 2

Highlights:



Chicken flying contest Aug. 29

Harness horse racing with parimutuel betting Aug. 30

Chris Higbee's free country music show

To find out more activities, CLICK HERE!

WAYNE COUNTY

Sept. 7 - 12

Highlights:



Children 6 and under are FREE

Veterans FREE with ID Sept 10

Senior Citizens (65+) FREE with ID Sept. 11

Grandstand events every day

CLICK HERE for more information.

ASHLAND COUNTY

Sept. 15 - 21

Highlights:



OSTPA Tractor Pull Sept.15

Harness Racing Pari Mutual Sept. 16

Rodeo Sept. 18

Motorcross Sept. 19

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

Sept. 16 - 22

Highlights:



Rafter M Rodeo Sept. 16

Band-O-Rama Sept. 17

Trucks and Treats Sept. 19

For more information on tickets and events, CLICK HERE.