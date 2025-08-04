Here's how to get a sweet treat passport in Summit County

Summit County has released a new Summit Sweet Stroll passport that you can use to visit 20 different stores in the area for all sorts of treats and desserts.

If you make a purchase at any of the participating stores, you can receive a stamp on your passport.

Once you have collected 16 stamps, you get a free ice cream scoop and are entered into a drawing for the Summit Sweet Stroll grand prize package.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Summit Sweet Stroll passport.