Here's how to get a sweet treat passport in Summit County

Summit County has released a new Summit Sweet Stroll passport that you can use to visit 20 different stores in the area for all sorts of treats and desserts.
If you make a purchase at any of the participating stores, you can receive a stamp on your passport.
Once you have collected 16 stamps, you get a free ice cream scoop and are entered into a drawing for the Summit Sweet Stroll grand prize package.
CLICK HERE for more information on the Summit Sweet Stroll passport.
