Here's how to see if your trees have suffered winter damage

We've already seen it a few times this year: Snow, ice and wind causing damage to trees.

Large amounts of snow or ice combined with strong winds can damage trees, especially those that are weak.

To check and see if a tree suffered damage from winter weather, experts from Davey Tree say you should look for dangling branches, shifting soil, and check if the tree is starting to lean.

If there is something too large for you to handle, you should call an arborist to check it out.

The best way to make sure your trees are healthy is by doing proactive maintenance like pruning and fertilization.