Here's how you can help OSHP win Best Looking Cruiser

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help to win Best Looking Cruiser.

OSHP is taking part in an annual contest where state law enforcement agencies battle it out for the title of best patrol vehicle.

The top 13 photos will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers' 2026 calendar.

Voting opened up Monday at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. on July 11.

The AAST allows for only one vote per device per person, and one vote per day, and you can click here to vote.