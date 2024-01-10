Here's how you can register as a volunteer to help the NCAA Women's Final Four when it comes to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — We’re counting down to April when the NCAA Women’s Final Four returns to Cleveland for the first time since 2007. The four best women’s college teams in the country will be here to compete, along with a whole lot of visitors, and the city needs your help to welcome them!

We all know Cleveland has become a destination for these types of big events. Monica Gustin is the Business Development Coordinator for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. She told News 5 Anchor Rob Powers that this year will be a big one for Cleveland, and it seems all eyes are on women’s sports. She pointed out “the resources that are going into elevating women and women in sports, women in leadership all around the world.”

Cleveland won the Final Four event almost six years ago. Gustin and her team have teamed up with Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Mid-American Conference to make it happen. Now they need you, 1,000 volunteers, to fill about 2,000 shifts.

“The best thing about Cleveland is its people,” Gustin told Rob. “This is how we help sell the city, this is how we learn to talk about the city, this is how we talk about us.”

The clock is ticking for you to help Cleveland, once again, put its best foot forward. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can learn about all the different opportunities here.