Here's the story behind the Wacco Flacco sandwich

Browns fans have a fever, and the only prescription is more Flacco.

It seems #15 came in at the right time, and fans are eating this up, literally.

On South Main Street in Akron, Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks wanted to salute Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

"I mean I don't know, something about Joe, he seems like one of us," owner Ed Sutter said.

Picasso may have painted, and Michaelangelo may have sculpted, but Sutter's talent is sandwiches.

Sutter married a cheesesteak with an Italian hoagie, and customers helped with the ingredients, creating the Wacco Flacco.