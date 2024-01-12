Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here's the story behind the Wacco Flacco sandwich

Browns fans have a fever and the only prescription is more Flacco.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 11:17:39-05

Browns fans have a fever, and the only prescription is more Flacco.

It seems #15 came in at the right time, and fans are eating this up, literally.

On South Main Street in Akron, Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks wanted to salute Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

"I mean I don't know, something about Joe, he seems like one of us," owner Ed Sutter said.

Picasso may have painted, and Michaelangelo may have sculpted, but Sutter's talent is sandwiches.

Sutter married a cheesesteak with an Italian hoagie, and customers helped with the ingredients, creating the Wacco Flacco.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through