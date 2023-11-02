Here's what Parma City School District's Issue 12 means for residents

PARMA, Ohio — Parma City School District is once again asking for the community's support.

"Issue 12 is the combination of two expiring emergency levies. We have one in 2024 that would come off the books and the other in 2027; so, we've combined them obviously trying to minimize the number of times that we're, you know, asking our Parma voters for approval," said Parma City School District Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek.

Smialek makes it clear this renewal differs from the last four bond issues they had been seeking regarding Parma Senior High School.

"This is specific to the level of services that we provide right now. This is about class size. This is about security. This is about guidance counselors; this is about electives. This is about free extracurriculars. That's specifically what this is about," he said.

Smialek says the district has received enough votes to renew previous operating levies.

He's hopeful the same will happen next Tuesday when people like Alicia Elias come out to vote.

"I live in Parma, and I still vote for the school levy, and I hope everyone should because it helps sell the homes here too; that's a big draw for houses," said Alicia Elias.

Meanwhile, one voter who didn't want to do an on-camera interview told News 5 he plans to vote against renewing the operating levy because he does not want his taxes to go up.

But Smialek reassures this won't happen.

"This will not be a new cost, so honestly, we haven't even advertised that piece because it is not, not a tax increase, it is not a tax, a new tax in any way. This would simply maintain the level of taxes that they pay currently," said Smialek.

Other voters like Steven Cooper tell News 5 he's undecided.

"I should try to look into that and get into more information to make sure it's right, and I'm really thinking about it right now," said Cooper.

"Parma voters have been very steadfast in their support of renewals, and we're hopeful they will, will support Issue 12," said Smialek.