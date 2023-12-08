Here's what you can do at the Cleveland Museum of Art this holiday season

It is a busy time of year with lots of fun and festivity happening across Northeast Ohio. It can be difficult to keep track of them all. So, News 5 is helping put some of the events on your radar to help plan your holiday outings.

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s world-class collection is always free, and so are some fun holiday events they have happening right now.

There is something for everyone at the Cleveland Museum of Art this time of year.

“We are making lanterns,” said Stefanie Lima Taub, director of community arts at CMA.

CMA Play Day for families is Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“And this Saturday we are devoting the whole day to illumination and light,” she said.

Along with art making there will be art education, games, light bright fun, and reading in tents with flashlights. It will be in the museum’s beautiful atrium which is bathed in natural light and dressed up right now in holiday décor including a massive tree and wreath. CMA Play Day is free.

Lima Taub says it’s so wonderful to see families making art together.

“It’s just such an enjoyable way to express yourself, to relax, and it slows everybody down,” she said.

Also, keep this in mind. To help keep the kids busy over the holiday break, the museum will have open studio days in its basement classrooms for families to come to make art together, Dec. 26 through the 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free. No registration is required; just show up.

Along with the sights, don’t miss the free sounds at the museum too.

“We’re very busy in December,” said Gabe Pollack, CMA director of performing arts. “We have 11 or 12 concerts related to the holidays.”

That includes Wednesday, Dec. 13, from noon to 1 p.m.

You can spend your lunch hour listening to Chamber Music in the Atrium.

“We have Gabrieli’s Horns,” said Pollack. “They’re playing your favorite holiday tunes. It’s a brass quintet comprised of graduates of CIM and Case. It’s a lot of fun and it’s free!”

If you’re looking for something a little later, how about a date night with Degas?

“It is the second and fourth Friday of the month, with December and January remaining, and we pair French music with French cocktails and French food, and there’s a docent tour at 6 p.m. where folks can tour the Degas exhibit.”

That, too, is free, Pollack said, but reservations are recommended.

Lima Taub also encouraged families to visit the museum’s Community Arts Center, which is located across town at 2937 W. 25th St. She said there will be a glow night on Friday, Dec. 15 for families from 5-7 p.m.

The Community Arts Center activities are always free. It is open Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.