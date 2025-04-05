Here's what's new at the ballpark for the 2025 Cleveland Guardians season

Opening Day for the Cleveland Guardians is just around the corner, and avid fans can expect to see some new things this season at Progressive Field.

Here's what's in store for you starting on Tuesday for Opening Day:

New spaces

All the offseason construction is finally done, and fans can take a look at the new Terrace District, which includes Blue Moon Terrace Garden in left field, Terrace Hall, a reimagined indoor/outdoor beer hall, and KeyBank North Coast Social—a "hip and stylish" indoor lounge with preferred parking.

There's also an exclusive club on the fourth floor called the ECHO Victory Club.

New artwork

Artwork ranging from photos to murals are scattered around the stadium and can be seen in the following areas:



Angela Ledyard (Cleveland) - Cleveland: The Art in The Everyday (Lexus Carnegie Club)

Glen Infante (Cleveland) - Player Portraits (KeyBank North Coast Social)

Kelle Schwab (Strongsville) - Cleveland and Baseball Mural (Terrace Hall)

Kelle Schwab (Strongsville) - Diamond C Mural (Terrace Hall)

Lisa Quine (Hudson) - City - Art Deco Mural (KeyBank North Coast Social)

Shelly Savona (Cleveland) - Iconic Cleveland (Lexus Carnegie Club)

Shelly Savona (Cleveland) - Historic Moments in Cleveland Franchise History

(Lexus Carnegie Club)

(Lexus Carnegie Club) Stina Aleah (Elyria) - Memorable Moments Series (Terrace Hall)

Team store

Want some new swag? The updated Guardians Team Store is back at its old location, with a new floor plan to "enhance fan shopping experience." It opens at 10 a.m. on Opening Day.

Guardians grub

Last but not least, and probably the thing everyone is looking forward to the most—there's a bunch of new delightful food options this season.

“Guardian Burger”

Created in collaboration with Gunselman’s Tavern, the Guardian Burger features a beef patty topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, pickled onion, hot banana peppers, and herb vinaigrette on a brioche bun. Available at the Burger Stand (Section 175).

“Best Damn Cheesesteak”

Created in collaboration with Black Box Fix from Legacy Village, this cheesesteak features sautéed Philly meat with onions, provolone, and Swiss cheese, topped with a Cajun queso on a hoagie roll. Available at the CLE Steak Stand (Section 113).

Spicy Pepperoni Flatbread

Mozzarella, pepperoni, pickled jalapeño, hot honey, and pizza sauce on an artisanal flatbread. Available at the Market Garden Stand (Section 133).

NEW Terrace Hall

The new Terrace Hall, located on Level 4 in left field, is a 360° indoor/outdoor space featuring custom City Connect-themed beer steins and handles from all local beer partners. The following specialty food items from Delaware North will be available at the Terrace Hall:

Mozzarella Sandwich

“Big Mozz” mozzarella sticks sandwiched between two pieces of garlic toast with marinara, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic dressing, and arugula. Fried Pickles

Beer-battered and fried dill pickle spears served with a creamy, smoky BBQ aioli. Turkey Leg Drumstick

A “Fred Flintstone-style” smoked turkey leg drumstick glazed with BBQ sauce and served with an Alabama White BBQ sauce. Fried Bologna Sandwich

A piece of griddle-toasted bologna topped with American cheese, potato chips, and a tangy sauce on a brioche bun.



Here's all the promotional things happening, according to the Guardians.

New Partner Activations and News

The following partnerships have been announced for 2025:



KeyBank

A long-time supporter of the Guardians, KeyBank will be the naming rights sponsor of North Coast Social and presenting sponsor of the Guardians upgraded venue wallet, Go-Ahead Pay.



“As Cleveland’s hometown bank, we are excited to grow and enhance our strong community partnership with the Guardians,” KeyBank Chief Marketing Officer, Patty Jurca, said. “KeyBank North Coast Social and Go-Ahead Pay presented by KeyBank provide us with an opportunity to enhance our strong presence in Cleveland and provide Guardians fans with unique experiences. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to working more closely with the Guardians on initiatives and efforts that that help our entire community thrive.”



McDonald’s Trigger Promotion

Whenever the Guardians steal a base at home, local McDonald’s fans will receive a $2 10-piece Chicken McNuggets offer in the McDonald’s app the following day.



Wendy’s Trigger Promotion

The Guardians and local Wendy’s locations are teaming up this season on a post-game sweet treat with every win at Progressive Field. Whenever the Guardians win at home, local Wendy’s fans will score a free small Frosty. No purchase is required, and the offer is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations. Participating fans will need to show the Guardians social post after the game and throughout the following day to redeem their free small Frosty.



Hyundai

The Guardians are excited to partner with Hyundai for a 2025 Grand Slam Giveaway. One lucky winner will receive an all-new Hyundai of their choice if the Guardians hit a grand slam in the third inning. You can enter today for your chance to win at HyundaiGrandSlam.com [hyundaigrandslam.com] .



Honda

The Guardians are excited to partner with Honda for the 2025 season. One lucky winner will receive a two-year lease to a 2025 Honda Civic; the winner will be announced August 15 at Progressive Field.



Meijer

As a part of an expanded partnership with the Guardians that will run through the 2029 season, Meijer will become the first entitlement partner of the Left Field Gate. Along with the new branding, Meijer will host activations on the Gateway Plaza on select dates to create a stronger connection with Guardians fans and the community.



Molson Coors

The Guardians and Molson Coors have extended their partnership through the 2029 season, retaining Miller Lite as the Official Lite Beer Partner of the Cleveland Guardians. Blue Moon will have an increased presence in the ballpark through the entitlement of the Blue Moon Terrace Garden in left field. Additionally, Leinenkugel’s will bring a refreshed look to the bar located inside the Discount Drug Mart (DDM) Champions Club and will offer an exclusive Guardians Ale for DDM Champions Club ticket holders (21+).



Jack Daniel’s

The Guardians and Jack Daniel’s will have a branded bar located inside the Blue Moon Terrace Garden that will feature specialty cocktails and frozen drinks (21+).



ECHO® Victory Club

The Guardians have expanded their long-standing partnership with ECHO® Health to include the entitlement of the ECHO® Victory Club. ECHO®, a financial technology company founded in Westlake, Ohio, in 1997, provides payment solutions across the healthcare and insurance industries. ECHO® will continue to sponsor the fan-favorite Rock ‘n' Blast fireworks spectacular.



SeatGeek

The Guardians and SeatGeek have announced a new partnership making SeatGeek the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Cleveland Guardians. Already MLB's Official Ticket Marketplace, SeatGeek will continue to extend its presence in baseball at the local level in Cleveland starting with the 2025 season. The partnership includes a variety of high-impact assets in and around Progressive Field, including the entitlement of the recently renovated SeatGeek Infield Lounge and Infield Boxes. SeatGeek will also collaborate with the Guardians to enhance the experience for Season Ticket Members, most notably through its role as the presenting sponsor of Guardians Season Ticket Member Appreciation Week.



Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni

The Guardians are excited for the return of Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni this season! The fan-favorite event will expand to four games (April 22 vs. NYY, May 12 vs. MIL, June 24 vs. TOR, and September 8 vs. KC) and invites dog owners to bring their furry friends to Progressive Field. Tickets for each event include access to the game, along with special dog treats and co-branded giveaways from Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni.



Sheetz

The Guardians and Sheetz have extended their partnership into the 2025 season, where Sheetz will present the new Guardians Community Clinics. Sheetz and the Guardians will partner together this summer to bring four (4) one-day baseball clinics designed to introduce the game to young athletes across the Greater Cleveland area while promoting sportsmanship and character development.



Ticket Offers and Theme Nights

For more information on ticket offers at Progressive Field, visit CLEGuardians.com/ticketfinder [mlb.com]. This new online feature allows fans to explore ticket offers, products, and promotions to find the experience that works best for them. The following ticket offers have been announced for 2025:



Progressive Field Ballpark Pass

For just $54 per month including all fees, the Ballpark Pass, presented by Planet Fitness, includes a mobile Standing Room Only ticket to every Guardians home game in that month. Standing Room Only locations around Progressive Field include the Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field drink rails, the Miller Lite Home Run Porch, Heritage Plaza, and the new Terrace Garden and Terrace Hall, opening in 2025. For more information and to purchase an April Ballpark Pass, visit CLEGuardians.com/ballparkpass [mlb.com] .



Family Value Pack benefitting Cleveland Clinic Children’s

For just $99 including all fees, Family Value Packs include four tickets plus $40 of loaded value to use on merchandise and/or concessions. You can add up to four additional tickets for just $25 each, with each additional ticket adding $10 of loaded value. All Family Value Packs tickets are for seats located in the Family Deck and are available for Sunday through Thursday regular season home games only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s.



District Ticket presented by Miller Lite

For just $20 including all fees, the District Ticket includes a Standing Room Only ticket for all regular season home games with your first drink included (a 12 oz. domestic beer, Pepsi product, or bottled water). Just have your ticket scanned at the bar to redeem your free drink. Standing Room Only locations around Progressive Field include the Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field drink rails, the Miller Lite Home Run Porch, Heritage Plaza, and the new Blue Moon Terrace Garden and Terrace Hall, opening in 2025.



Kids Ticket

Kids Tickets start at $15 including all fees for kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are for seats located in the Family Deck and are available for all regular season home games. Limit of two (2) Kids Tickets per adult ticket purchased. Standard fees apply.



Guardians Six Packs

Starting at just $99 including all fees, Guardians Six Packs include six tickets to some of the biggest games of the year. Choose a theme pack (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or weekday afternoons) or build your own Six Pack with games that fit your schedule.



Guardians Flex Voucher Plans

Purchase 20 or 40 vouchers to redeem at any time throughout the regular season once you know which games fit your schedule. One voucher is equivalent to one single game ticket. You can redeem up to eight (8) vouchers for a single game.



COMING SOON: College Student Ticket Offer

Current undergraduate students can purchase Upper Bleachers or Upper Reserved tickets to all regular season home games for just $15, including all fees (excluding April 8). Using XNow verification, each student will receive a one-time-use code to purchase these discounted tickets. Learn more at CLEGuardians.com/students [mlb.com] .



COMING SOON: Military Appreciation Discount Ticket Offer

The Guardians have partnered with GovX to offer members of the U.S. Military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) 15% off select tickets to Cleveland Guardians home games. After a quick verification process with GovX, members of the military will receive a one-time-use code to purchase these discounted seats. Learn more at CLEGuardians.com/military [mlb.com] .



2025 Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule

Throughout the 2025 season, fans will be able to buy specific Theme Night tickets that include limited-edition promotional items and/or access to one-of-a-kind experiences related to the theme of that game. Theme Nights provide fans of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to come together to celebrate Guardians baseball in fun and unique ways; any additional Theme Nights will be announced throughout the season. Fans will also be able to experience many exciting ballpark gate giveaways and promotional items throughout the season. For more information on the 2025 Promotional Schedule, visit CLEGuardians.com/promotions [mlb.com] .



Community Activations and News

The Guardians and the Community Impact team are continuing their dedication to improving communities across Northeast Ohio. These community efforts in 2025 include:



Guardians Nike RBI

Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) is an MLB youth outreach program that promotes academic achievement and increases diversity in baseball by providing opportunities for young athletes to play at the collegiate and professional levels. Primarily featuring CMSD and Play Ball! CLE participants, the program is expanding in 2025 to include more teams: 12U, 15U, 16U, 18U, and Cleveland State University Club Baseball for baseball, along with 14U and 18U for softball. For more information and summer tryout dates, visit CLEGuardians.com/rbi [mlb.com] .



Guardians Youth Summer Camps

Guardians Youth Summer Camps, presented by Union Home Mortgage, are back and better than ever in 2025, with a lineup featuring 17 total camps. This year’s offerings include week-long camps, two-day camps, and a softball-only camp. For $425 per camper, boys and girls between the ages of 6 to 14 across Northeast Ohio can attend one of the numerous camp options focused on providing an incredible Guardians baseball and softball experience guaranteed to improve each young athlete’s ability to play the game. For more information and to register online, visit CLEGuardians.com/camps [cleguardians.com] .



Guardians Community Clinics

Guardians Community Clinics, presented by Sheetz, are free, one-day baseball clinics designed to introduce the game to young athletes across the Greater Cleveland area. Open to children between the ages of 8 to 14, these clinics provide a welcoming and inclusive environment,





whether participants are picking up a glove for the first time or refining their skills. For more information on dates, times, and locations, visit CLEGuardians.com/clinics [mlb.com] .





Guardians Fun At Bat program

Presented in partnership with USA Baseball and Ohio 529, the Guardians Fun At Bat program offers a free curriculum for elementary schools across Ohio to allow students the opportunity to learn about and experience the fun of America’s pastime. For more information, visit CLEGuardians.com/funatbat [mlb.com] .



Cleveland Guardians Charities Diamond Improvement Grant

The Cleveland Guardians Charities (CGC) Diamond Improvement Grant, presented by Nestlé, provides funding to enhance local baseball and softball fields while supporting youth development and community engagement. Approved projects have the chance to receive up to $5,000 per project, and the 2025 grant applications open April 1, 2025. For more information and to apply, visit CLEGuardians.com/dig [mlb.com] .



Guardians Youth Baseball and Softball Ambassadors

A host of new and returning Guardians players will join their teammates as 2025 Guardians Youth Baseball and Softball Ambassadors to support youth baseball and softball initiatives throughout the season. Returning ambassadors like José Ramírez, Stephen Vogt, Gavin Williams, Triston McKenzie, and Bo Naylor will work alongside first-year ambassadors like Lane Thomas, Kai Correa, Craig Albernaz, and more.



Player Programs

Guardians player programs in 2025 include:





True2U

Steven Kwan, in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), mentors eighth graders at Valley View Boys Leadership Academy throughout the academic year, meeting monthly to spend time with students and give advice.



Guardians Chess Club

Steven Kwan, Tanner Bibee, Bo Naylor, and Daniel Schneemann, in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), challenge local high school chess clubs to chess matches at the ballpark and at various CMSD schools.



First Tee

During the 2025 baseball season, Guardians players work alongside the coaches at First Tee Cleveland, a youth development organization delivering life skills and key commitments using the game of golf to positively impact local youth. This partnership began during the 2024 season, as Guardians Logan Allen, Hunter Gaddis, and David Fry worked alongside First Tee coaches to impact Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) students.



Cleveland Guardians Charities

The Cleveland Guardians Charities (CGC) Golf Outing has a new home this year; it will take place on August 28 at the Firestone Country Club.



