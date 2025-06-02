Here's when you can see 3 Goodyear Blimps flying over Akron this week

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It’s a sight you don’t often see: all three U.S.-based Goodyear airships are set to fly over the Akron area together this week.

It's all part of the company's centennial celebration of the first Goodyear-branded blimp flight on June 3, 1925.

Typically, Wingfoot Two is based in Florida, Wingfoot Three is based in California, and Wingfoot One is based in Suffield Township, Ohio.

Goodyear also has a relationship with a blimp that launched in 2020 based near Essen, Germany.

So, when and where can you see them?

Depending on the weather, the three U.S.-based Goodyear blimps are scheduled to fly over Akron Tuesday (June 3) beginning at 10 a.m. at Wingfoot Lake State Park.

Additionally, the airships are slated to fly over Downtown Akron for the mayor's State of the City address. That is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Lock 3, located at 200 South Main St.

The blimps are also set to fly over Canal Park for the Akron RubberDucks game Tuesday (June 3), which starts at 6:35 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 4, the three airships are expected to fly again over the general Akron area beginning at 10 a.m.

Last week, News 5 rode in Wingfoot One, which features a special wrap inspired by Pilgrim, the first Goodyear Blimp. Our pilots were Northeast Ohio natives Joe Erbs and Jerry Hissem.

"We’re ultimately a billboard selling tires, but over the years we’ve become so much more than that," senior pilot Joe Erbs said. "It’s just such a unique way to watch the world go by."

News 5 Senior pilot Joe Erbs, right, talks with News 5 about his experience flying for Goodyear over the past eight years.

"Over 8,000 hours in airships, you can see I’m pretty comfortable up here," Goodyear Chief Pilot Jerry Hissem said.

News 5 has spoken with Hissem several times over the years. The Northeast Ohio native has been a pilot at Goodyear for 28 of their 100 years.

"If you told me I’d be back in Akron flying an airship, I wouldn’t believe you," Hissem told News 5's Rob Powers back in 2023.

What that story here:

Tire company celebrates 125 good years in Akron with local piloting iconic blimp

Erbs told News 5 he's excited to fly with other Goodyear airships this week.

"I’m retired air force, so I get to fly formation again - perfect," he said.

Goodyear began building blimps for the Navy in World War I for surveillance purposes and to escort ships safely during World War II.

From there, Goodyear rolled out their own blimps and became a marquee attraction with passengers such as Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart.

Over the years, News 5 has extensively covered the airships.

Check out this 1985 report from inside the blimp.

1985 blimp

And in 1987, News 5 highlighted how the Goodyear Blimp was incorporating lights on its blimp.

1987 blimp

To be clear, the Goodyear blimp isn’t really a blimp anymore. The newer models, such as Wingfoot One, are technically airships because they have an internal frame, meaning they no longer fully deflate.

Whether you call it an airship or a blimp, and in an era where drones and aerial shows test the limits of what’s possible, there still remains an intrigue.

Erbs recalled visiting certain parts of the country where Goodyear typically does not fly often.

"We’ll land and there will be hundreds of people along the fence at the airport watching us," he said.

To see a list of other events the Goodyear Blimp is flying over this year, CLICK HERE.