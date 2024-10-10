Here's why the West 6th Tailgate is postponed for the 2024 season

CLEVELAND — When the Browns have played at home this season, West 6th has been packed with hundreds of fans here to celebrate and have a good time during the West 6th Tailgate.

But unfortunately, that’s all coming to an end.

“This street has been here for a very long time, and we have worked very hard,” said The Ivy General Manager Drew Walker.

On Wednesday, The Ivy General Manager Drew Walker told News 5 he’s disappointed to learn a tradition he and other businesses started 14 years ago is coming to an end.

“Sad. Obviously, there’s a lot of hard work outside of owners, managers, staff. I mean it’s a collaborative thing on the street,” Walker said.

The official account of the West 6th Tailgate and Block Party released a statement on Instagram confirming all future 2024 tailgate events have officially been postponed.

The post indicated this decision comes due to issues after their events, which West 6th Tailgate organizers reassured were not happening at their event, but near or in the vicinity of their event.

“No way do I think that that is part of our doing. I know that we take the steps to make sure that this a safe, fun, strong representation of not only the clubs down here but also the city,” Walker said.

Even Oliva Steakhouse General Manager Chase Rhodes agreed with Walker, telling News 5 he’s sad the West 6th Tailgate’s atmosphere has changed.

“It was fun. It was a fun time,” said Oliva Steakhouse General Manager Chase Rhodes.

But now Rhodes said it’s a safety concern due to the increased crowds, which Cleveland Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair told News 5 in a statement the city expressed to organizers in previous conversations.

“A lot of unruliness. A lot of substance abuse. A lot of alcohol,” Rhodes said.

According to Sinclair, the city also addressed concerns with city resources and personnel needed to manage a crowd condensed in a space that is in direct proximity to multiple bars.

But Sinclair said the lawless behavior continued, leading the city not to issue permits for the tailgate going forward this year.

Still, Rhodes does not think this will stop people from coming down.

“The chaos wasn’t coming from the tailgate. It was just a part of it. I think it’s what brought people down here in the first place. It would happen afterwards,” he said.

The city is in talks with organizers on what the event could look like next year, including hiring private security to balance public safety concerns with fan experience interests.

“I think the city has the manpower to be able to provide the safety that is needed, and I also think that we have a concept that is the same as what people do organically at the Muni Lot, but just with a safer, more structured environment,” said Walker.

Other tailgates, like those at the Muni Lot and The Pit, will not be impacted by this.

Here’s the full statement from Cleveland Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair:

The City has monitored the tailgate throughout the season and has become aware of escalating behavior the event draws. We had previous conversations with the organizers to express concerns about both the size of the crowd that attends their tailgate as well as the City resources and personnel needed to manage a crowd condensed in a space that is in direct proximity to multiple bars. Unfortunately, the lawless behavior continued, and the decision was made to not issue permits for the tailgate going forward this year. The City has an obligation to prioritize public safety above everything else. We have seen extraordinary decreases in homicides and overall violent crime and want to ensure that we're taking deliberate actions to make certain those positive trends continue. Cleveland Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair