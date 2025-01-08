Here's why you won't have mail delivered on Thursday, Jan. 9

The United States Postal Service won't be delivering mail Thursday as it honors the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter.

According to the agency, regular mail delivery and retail services are suspended. However, limited package delivery service will still be provided.

Additionally, all Post Office locations will be closed.

This follows an executive order issued by President Joe Biden last month ordering all executive departments and federal government agencies to close Thursday "as a mark of respect for James Earl Carter, Jr., the thirty-ninth President of the United States."