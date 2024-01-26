He's bringing Sexyback, Justin Timberlake coming to Cleveland

Justin Timberlake plans on taking Clevelanders to A Better Place by coming to Cleveland this summer.

Timberlake will be bringing his "The Forget Tomorrow" tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 7.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

This announcement comes one day after the Billy Joel/Rod Stewart concert was announced with much fanfare at a press conference held by local business leaders and public officials.

Billy Joel, Rod Stewart announcement triggers nostalgia for fans

It appears that Cleveland is finally getting the concerts we deserve.