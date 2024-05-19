High school graduates raise money for scholarship fund in honor of deceased peer

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Nearly 12 years after the death of Shaakira Dorsey, family and friends said they are determined to make sure her name is not forgotten.

“She didn’t get to finish what she started, so it’s our path and our goal to do everything in Shaakira’s name,” said Shaakira’s friend, Briana Arnold.

With purple balloons and shirts saying, ‘Here for Shay,’ Briana Arnold said they’re continuing a yearly tradition to celebrate Shaakira Dorsey’s heavenly birthday.

“We appreciated who Shaakira was, who she still is now because her spirit lives on so strongly in us,” said Arnold.

Back in October 2012, her mom, Stephanie Dorsey, said her daughter’s bright light was cut short.

“My daughter was involved in a violent altercation with another young peer,” said Dorsey.

Now, her family and friends remember a life lost too soon through a gathering at Green Park in Warrensville Heights.

“It’s good to see black people come together and stand on one,” said Arnold.

In addition to this balloon release, her classmates from Warrensville Heights High School’s Class of 2014 want the community to also remember Shaakira’s name.

They’ve banded together to revive a scholarship to give back to two graduating seniors who are going to college or trade school, which Stephanie said warms her heart.

“I feel like whenever I hear her peers talk about her, it brings more life to it. It’s one thing to be a parent, and every parent is going to talk about their child in a loving way, but to get that response from her peers, is totally magical,” said Stephanie.

Arnold told News 5 they did this to enrich the lives of others because they knew that’s what Shaakira would’ve wanted.

In return, they hope this noble act will keep her memory alive forever.

“Whatever happened to make that altercation happen, it probably could’ve been avoided if we would just love on each other a little bit more, so with this interaction and just moving forward, we want to teach love and community,” said Arnold.

The planning committee hopes to raise as much money as possible before Monday, May 20, to give back to these students and potentially more.

You can send your donation via Cash App at $whhsco2014.