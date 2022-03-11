Hiring event for Cleveland Clinic happening later this month

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic will host a career expo later this month to fill open positions at the main campus and the Northeast Ohio Family Center.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 26 at Cleveland Clinic Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center, 2390 East 79th St., Cleveland.

Cleveland Clinic is hiring for the following positions:

Patient Care Nursing Assistant/LPN

Patient Transporter

Housekeeper

Customer Service/Patient Service Specialist

Stock Clerk/Inventory

Medical Assistant/Clinical Technician

Registered Nurse

"Cleveland Clinic is committed to hiring within the communities it serves. The hiring event is designed to fill vacant positions at main campus due to attrition, retirement, increased census, and to proactively prepare for the changing landscape of the healthcare industry," the hospital said.

Anyone wanting to attend must preregister online, here, by 5 p.m. on March 23 to get an interview. If you need help registering, call 216-630-3405.

"All phases of the hiring process will be featured at the event including interviewing stations, recruiter meet and greets and more," the hospital said.

