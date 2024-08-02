Watch Now
Home in Orange goes up in flames Friday morning; cause of fire under investigation

A fire broke out at a home on the 4000 block of Brainard Road in Orange Friday morning. The cause is under investigation.
Posted
and last updated

A fire broke out at a home on the 4000 block of Brainard Road in Orange Friday morning.

Numerous firefighters responded to the scene. Crews knocked down the fire and used water hoses to keep further flames at bay.

A section of the rooftop appeared to be caved in, and a large amount of smoke was seen coming from it.

The cause of the fire is unknown; it's unclear if anyone was injured in the fire. Authorities have not released any further information.

