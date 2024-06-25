Homeowners file class action lawsuit over equity allegedly stolen by Cuyahoga County

A group of homeowners in Cuyahoga County filed a class action lawsuit seeking to recovery equity they say was stolen by the county government.

The lawsuit claims the county used property tax deed foreclosure practices to take property value from residents, especially in minority communities, for more than a decade.

A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ruled those practices are unconstitutional in violation of the Fifth Amendment.

