Homes of Attorney General Dave Yost, State Rep. Kevin Miller targeted by swatting call

Posted at 1:59 PM, Dec 27, 2023
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's home was targeted Tuesday in a swatting call.

According to AG's Office, police "responded appropriately," to the residence. Yost and his family weren't home at the time.

No further information was released.

State Rep Kevin D. Miller was also swatted Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from Miller, Licking County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to his house for a false shooting report.

"This 'swatting incident' put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources. Special thanks to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and his team for their expeditious and professional response," Miller said.

