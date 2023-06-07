Homicide suspect arrested after getting into fight near scene of shooting, police say

Cleveland police received a call Tuesday night regarding a shooting in the 3700 block of West 39th Place.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man dead causing the Homicide Unit to respond to the scene for investigation, according to police.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that the man was hanging out in the area of West 39th Street and Denison Avenue when he was shot.

After leaving the scene of the shooting, officers responded to a fight that broke out near the scene with a male being beaten.

According to police, after further investigation, the 33-year-old male being beaten was arrested for the murder of the man shot on West 39th Street.

No further details have been provided.

