Hotel fire in Wickliffe overnight

A hotel in Wickliffe was on fire overnight.

According to the Wickliffe Fire Department, the fire began around 3 a.m. Friday morning at the Greenridge Hotel on Euclid Avenue.

Fire crews were able to control the fire by 3:41 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, it started in an occupied room on the second floor. It was contained in the room of origin but caused severe smoke damage to the second floor, says Wickliffe Fire.

There were no injuries. Two people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

