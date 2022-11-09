House fire on East 123rd Street intentionally set, arson investigators say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating after a house on East 123rd Street went up in flames Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the East Side fire was intentionally set.

Police records show officers were called to the the 4000 block of East 123rd Street just after 4:30 a.m. to investigate two men seen walking behind a house.

Scott Noll | News 5 Cleveland

When officers arrived, they found the two-story house on fire.

A neighbor said residents of the house recently moved out.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the blaze, which heavily damaged the home.

Scott Noll | News 5 Cleveland

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an indictment in the case.

Anonymous tips can be reported by calling (216) 252-7463.