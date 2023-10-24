Housing Court landlord workshop to educate property owners, connect them to resources

CLEVELAND — Calling all landlords in Cleveland.

Cleveland Housing Court Judge W. Moná Scott is presenting the Cleveland Housing Court Landlord Workshop.

Scott says it'll provide what every landlord should know. Including an understanding of housing court, the civil process for evictions, necessary requirements for a property to stay in code compliance, including lead-safe certification, and more.

The judge says it'll be an interactive learning experience for the landlords through the PowerPoint presentations from speakers.

"That's requiring them to say hey, 'What do you think is wrong with this complaint for eviction', to, 'What do you think is wrong with this house if you were an inspector what would you cite this property for,'" said Scott. "It teaches them how to look at their property a little better to make those needed repairs before it gets even worse, and the responsibilities they have as owner-properties in the city of Cleveland."

Judge Scott says rental rates in the city of Cleveland have gone up significantly for tenants.

"But when you look at some of the housing they reside in it's extremely problematic," she said.

The judge says both sides have rights, and she wants to educate and connect people to resources.

She says the clinic is an effort to do just that.

It is for landlords, property management companies, investors, and anyone who deals in property ownership.

She says it also is a good way to stay ahead of changes coming up in the new year.

The landlord workshop will be Saturday, Oct 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Harvard Community Services Center at 18240 Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

The cost is $15 which covers breakfast, lunch and beverages, and printed materials.

Preregistration is required. Find more info here.