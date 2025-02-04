How influencers shape what we buy — and what you need to know before you click

National News Literacy Week highlights the importance of understanding and evaluating news in today’s fast-paced information landscape. Co-presented by the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company, this initiative equips the public, educators, students, and parents with practical tools to distinguish fact from misinformation. In the spirit of this mission, News 5 produced this story to shed light on Influencer vs. Expert, helping audiences navigate information found on social media with greater confidence and clarity.

If you've ever bought something for yourself or your kids because you saw a social media influencer using it, you're not alone.

A study from Pew Research found that 39% of social media users say influencers impact what they purchase. But when it comes to products people put on their skin or in their bodies, are these influencers really the experts consumers should trust?

Marketing experts say influencer promotions are designed to feel personal and authentic, making it easier to blur the line between recommendations and advertising. And with younger audiences increasingly engaging with influencers, some worry about the potential risks of this growing trend.

Alison Thacker has built her business on sharing.

But after 14 years in the chemical industry, she calls herself an "un-influencer," pulling back the curtain on an industry she says often prioritizes profit over consumer well-being.

“There are so many products that are so scary and are the norm out there,” Thacker said.

She believes many people, including children, are being drawn into using products without fully understanding what they contain. That’s one reason she largely avoids paid collaborations.

“I see these kids younger and younger — 6 or 8 years old [with] millions of followers and they’re using these products that are disrupting their systems in such bad ways,” she said.

Krissi Ianna, a mother of two daughters, 12 and 9, has already seen the effects of influencer marketing in her own home.

“Even my 9-year-old daughter has a skincare routine that she does,” she said.

Ianna first noticed the trend during the holiday season.

“It was very much — everything Sephora. And I’m like, ‘How do you even know what these products are?’ And — ‘I saw it on TikTok.’”

Experts say this isn’t a coincidence.

Christian Hughes, an assistant professor of marketing and innovations at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, said companies intentionally integrate influencers into their regular marketing strategies because the tactic works.

“We can kind of create these parasocial relationships with them. We feel close to them,” Hughes said. “On social media, we can reach out to them directly [and] have them reply to us. And that builds loyalty."

“And through those relationships, we trust them even more,” she said.

That trust is exactly what brands are banking on, experts say.

Unlike traditional advertisements, influencer promotions often feel casual and authentic, making it easier for consumers to overlook that they are being marketed to.

“The FTC does have regulations and guidelines on this industry,” Hughes said.

According to Federal Trade Commission rules, influencers must disclose when they are being paid or receiving free products. They also cannot fabricate scientific evidence or make claims the company cannot support.

But Hughes said compliance with these regulations remains low in the United States, with about 14% of influencers following disclosure guidelines.

With influencer marketing on the rise, experts say consumers should take extra steps to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s important to understand this is a business,” Thacker said. “Ask yourself — why am I choosing to use this? Not — should I use this just because someone else is?”

Kayla Barnes-Lentz, who has more than 400,000 followers on her wellness page and owns a medical spa in Cleveland, said parents should involve their children in researching new products before making purchases.

“I think it’s important to teach them the process rather than just shutting it down right away,” she said.

Experts recommend looking into an influencer’s background, checking whether they cite credible sources, and watching for disclosure statements that identify paid partnerships. They also caution against products being heavily promoted by multiple influencers at the same time, as this could indicate a coordinated marketing push.

Even those who consider themselves savvy consumers can fall for influencer marketing.

“I myself fell victim to a swipe-up from an influencer I love and trust,” Thacker said. “The product showed up at my house, and I looked at the ingredients like — ‘Wow, I know better.’ And even I got fooled.”

Key Takeaways for Consumers:



Be aware that influencers are often being paid to promote products.

Look for disclosure statements identifying sponsored content.

Research products, including their ingredients and company claims.

Be cautious of products that suddenly appear in multiple influencers' feeds.

Teach kids how to evaluate marketing tactics before making purchases.