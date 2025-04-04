How kids can play like the Cavs this weekend!

CLEVELAND — With a rainy weekend ahead, the YMCA of Greater Cleveland has an idea to help get kids out of the house for some fun while staying dry.

Saturday is the YMCA of Greater Cleveland'sHealthy Kids Day at Rocket Arena.

The annual event promotes health and well-being and says it offers hundreds of families the opportunity to play games, participate in fitness classes, dance, do arts and crafts, and practice basketball skills on the court of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Plus, new this year, families can also play pickleball.

Best of all, the event is free and open to the public. It will run from 12 to 3 p.m.

Organizers say registration is recommended.

If you would like to register, click HERE.