How roundabouts are keeping drivers in Northeast Ohio safe

MEDINA — As National Roundabout Week is celebrated, many drivers in Northeast Ohio are navigating more of these circular intersections.

State officials say the data shows roundabouts are making roads safer.

In Medina County, at the intersection of Spieth Road and State Route 57 and 252, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) noticed an alarming trend.

Over six years, the four-way intersection saw 20 crashes, prompting engineers to take action.

In 2015, the intersection was converted into a roundabout, and since then, the crash rate has dropped by 52%.

“This is a highly traveled intersection with around a 20% increase in traffic,” Amanda McFarland with ODOT said. “Yet since the roundabout was installed, crashes have decreased, and this year we’ve had zero accidents.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts reduce crashes by 44%. While the data supports their use, many drivers remain hesitant, frustrated by the continuous motion and unfamiliarity with the design.

“A lot of people get nervous because roundabouts involve constant motion, which can make drivers uneasy as they enter,” McFarland added.

Traditional intersections have 32 conflict points, areas where vehicles, pedestrians, or bicycles cross paths. Roundabouts reduce that number to just eight, making crashes less likely and less severe.

ODOT plans to install more roundabouts in high-crash areas across the state, continuing the push to improve traffic safety.