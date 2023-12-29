Watch Now
How the Browns could still win the AFC North and get the No. 1 seed

They need to beat the Bengals and get a lot of outside help
Jets Browns Football
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Jets Browns Football
Posted at 8:52 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 09:12:27-05

After the Browns' Thursday night victory against the New York Jets, they were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs, but do they still have a chance at winning the AFC North?

According to the New York Times, the Browns have a 3% chance of winning the AFC North and a 2% chance at getting the one seed.

For that to happen:

  • The Miami Dolphins will have to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday
  • Next week, the Browns will have to beat the Cincinnati Bengals
  • And the Steelers will have to beat the Ravens
  • While the Buffalo Bills will have to beat the Dolphins

Cleveland wins the tie-breaker against the Dolphins and Ravens, which would guarantee them the top seed if those scenarios happen.
———

If the Browns have any player to thank for this magical playoff push, it's Joe Flacco. Watch Camryn Justice's interview before last night's game:

What Joe Flacco told News 5's Camryn Justice during their 1-on-1 interview
