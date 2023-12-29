How the Browns could still win the AFC North and get the No. 1 seed

After the Browns' Thursday night victory against the New York Jets, they were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs, but do they still have a chance at winning the AFC North?

According to the New York Times, the Browns have a 3% chance of winning the AFC North and a 2% chance at getting the one seed.

For that to happen:



The Miami Dolphins will have to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

Next week, the Browns will have to beat the Cincinnati Bengals

And the Steelers will have to beat the Ravens

While the Buffalo Bills will have to beat the Dolphins

Cleveland wins the tie-breaker against the Dolphins and Ravens, which would guarantee them the top seed if those scenarios happen.

If the Browns have any player to thank for this magical playoff push, it's Joe Flacco. Watch Camryn Justice's interview before last night's game:

