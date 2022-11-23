How to cash in on this year’s Black Friday deals

CLEVELAND — For many, Thanksgiving means spending time with family, friends, and a hearty plate of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. But for others, the holiday is spent strategizing ways to score the best deals on Black Friday. This year, Black Friday will look a bit different thanks in part to an increase in early online deals.

Rachel Krych, a blogger at Couponing with Rachel, said the change in shopping habits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years has inspired many retailers to begin offering Black Friday sales on their websites much earlier.

“I think because of the last few years, there have been a huge surge of shopping online, and I think the stores are seeing that,” Krych said. “So, they are doing deals both in-store and online.”

Krych said one of the stores offering deals early is Walmart, whose “Deals for Days” sale began on Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 28. Each Monday, the retailer released a deal online, followed by a similar in-store deal on Wednesday. Krych said that practice seems to be unique to this year.

“Every Monday they released hundreds of deals and they hit online days before they actually hit in the store, which has definitely been different than in the past,” Krych said.

Walmart is not the only big box retailer offering early online deals this year. Target began its Black Friday sales earlier this week and is offering price matching through Dec. 24. Electronics retailer Best Buy is also already offering discounts on thousands of products online.

Although these online deals are offered earlier than in-store finds, timeliness is still key to snagging the perfect gift at the perfect price.

Krych said understanding what products you are after and knowing when and where to shop is the best way to get the deal you want during online sales events.

“Just as in the store, you really need to get there early to be able to grab the hot buys,” Krych said. “One of the things I suggest to people is that they do their research and look at all the stores online.”

If you do plan to shop the old-fashioned way and head to the stores in-person on Friday, Krych said the same advice applies.

“Number one thing that you'd want to do is make a plan and know what time the stores open and definitely get there as soon as the stores are opening,” Krych said. “That way you're able to grab the deals that you want.”

Speaking of deals, Krych said customers will score bigger savings if they shop for the right products at the right places this year. Some of the more traditional items being discounted this year include TVs, winter clothing and small kitchen appliances. Shopping around between big box retailers, locally-owned small businesses and even drugs stores, however, can help consumers find more unique items.

When it comes to finding the unexpected deals, Krych said to check the luggage aisle.

“Travel is going up, so people are going to need a refresher on their luggage sets,” Krych said. “Hardside luggage is a big thing.”