How to help Lakewood animals

Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 07:08:34-05

The Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser to help animals in need.

From now until Valentine's Day, local businesses across the city will have a box filled with hearts that you can purchase for $3 that you can put your name on.

All of the donations will go to the animal shelter.

Here's a list of the following businesses participating:

  • Dang Good Foods - 13735 Madison Avenue.
  • Glossy Nails – 17140 Madison Avenue.
  • Illuminate Salon – 17140 Madison Avenue.
  • KB Confections Bake Shoppe– 13519 Detroit Avenue.
  • Lakewood Art Supply – 13345 Madison Avenue.
  • Lakewood Village Tavern – 13437 Madison Avenue.
  • McGinty’s Pub – 13751 Madison Avenue.
  • Merry Arts Pub & Grille – 15607 ½ Detroit Avenue.
  • Northlake Management- 14305 Madison Avenue.
  • Patio Tavern – 15615 Madison Avenue.
  • Pet Supplies Plus – 14839 Detroit Avenue.
  • Pet's General Store (Supporting Sponsor) - 16821 Madison Avenue.
  • Plank Road Tavern – 16719 Detroit Avenue.
  • Sauced Kitchen & Taproom (Supporting Sponsor) - 14701-4 Detroit Avenue.
  • Taco Tontos (Supporting Sponsor) - 13321 Madison Avenue.
  • Waggs ‘n Whiskers Pet Grooming– 14303 Madison Avenue.
  • Westside Family Dental – 18611 Detroit Avenue.
