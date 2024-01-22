How to help Lakewood animals

The Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser to help animals in need.

From now until Valentine's Day, local businesses across the city will have a box filled with hearts that you can purchase for $3 that you can put your name on.

All of the donations will go to the animal shelter.

Here's a list of the following businesses participating:



Dang Good Foods - 13735 Madison Avenue.

Glossy Nails – 17140 Madison Avenue.

Illuminate Salon – 17140 Madison Avenue.

KB Confections Bake Shoppe– 13519 Detroit Avenue.

Lakewood Art Supply – 13345 Madison Avenue.

Lakewood Village Tavern – 13437 Madison Avenue.

McGinty’s Pub – 13751 Madison Avenue.

Merry Arts Pub & Grille – 15607 ½ Detroit Avenue.

Northlake Management- 14305 Madison Avenue.

Patio Tavern – 15615 Madison Avenue.

Pet Supplies Plus – 14839 Detroit Avenue.

Pet's General Store (Supporting Sponsor) - 16821 Madison Avenue.

Plank Road Tavern – 16719 Detroit Avenue.

Sauced Kitchen & Taproom (Supporting Sponsor) - 14701-4 Detroit Avenue.

Taco Tontos (Supporting Sponsor) - 13321 Madison Avenue.

Waggs ‘n Whiskers Pet Grooming– 14303 Madison Avenue.

Westside Family Dental – 18611 Detroit Avenue.

